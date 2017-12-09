Pune traffic police fines 3,000 violators, collects Rs.4.5 lakh

In what seemed to be a stern message to traffic violators, the traffic branch has launched a massive crackdown against traffic rules violators and has fined as many as 3,000 people from Thursday and recovered a fine aggregating to be worth Rs.4.5 lakh from traffic law breakers. The police maintained that the crackdown will be gradually expanded to all the areas of the city.

The Pune traffic branch has declared 28 spots, mostly chowks, as no violation zones wherein violators will be fined. According to the traffic police, the move is aimed at creating a greater sense of traffic awareness amongst the citizens. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ashok Morale said, “The initiative is aimed at bringing about discipline among citizens while driving four-wheelers and riding two-wheelers and also inculcating a spirit of responsibility in them to follow traffic rules.”

The initiative and action came after orders were issued by city police commissioner Rashmi Shukla who identified some areas which were prone to serious traffic violations. The commissioner had issued directions for special focus in these areas for traffic regulation and obedience to rules.

Additional staff has been deployed to assist regular policemen on duty to enforce the laws strictly. Directions have been issued to take strict action against types of violators. DCP Morale said posters and hoardings highlighting the details of the campaign for obeying traffic rules have been put up at all the important locations so that the citizens can know more about what the traffic police plans to do in their respective areas.