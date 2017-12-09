 Pune traffic police fines 3,000 violators, collects Rs.4.5 lakh | pune news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 09, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Pune traffic police fines 3,000 violators, collects Rs.4.5 lakh

28 traffic zones identified; move to cover all the areas of the city.

pune Updated: Dec 09, 2017 16:16 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
A traffic policeman puts on a tyre jammer on the front wheel of a goods vehicle in the city. The Pune traffic branch has launched a crackdown against violations at 28 spots, mostly chowks.
A traffic policeman puts on a tyre jammer on the front wheel of a goods vehicle in the city. The Pune traffic branch has launched a crackdown against violations at 28 spots, mostly chowks.(HT Photo)

In what seemed to be a stern message to traffic violators, the traffic branch has launched a massive crackdown against traffic rules violators and has fined as many as 3,000 people from Thursday and recovered a fine aggregating to be worth Rs.4.5 lakh from traffic law breakers. The police maintained that the crackdown will be gradually expanded to all the areas of the city.

The Pune traffic branch has declared 28 spots, mostly chowks, as no violation zones wherein violators will be fined. According to the traffic police, the move is aimed at creating a greater sense of traffic awareness amongst the citizens. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ashok Morale said, “The initiative is aimed at bringing about discipline among citizens while driving four-wheelers and riding two-wheelers and also inculcating a spirit of responsibility in them to follow traffic rules.”

The initiative and action came after orders were issued by city police commissioner Rashmi Shukla who identified some areas which were prone to serious traffic violations. The commissioner had issued directions for special focus in these areas for traffic regulation and obedience to rules.

Additional staff has been deployed to assist regular policemen on duty to enforce the laws strictly. Directions have been issued to take strict action against types of violators. DCP Morale said posters and hoardings highlighting the details of the campaign for obeying traffic rules have been put up at all the important locations so that the citizens can know more about what the traffic police plans to do in their respective areas.

more from pune
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you