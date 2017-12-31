Pune trekker falls into 200-ft gorge, has narrow escape

A 24-year-old trekker Sharan Sawant from Bhor district had a narrow escape after falling into a 200-ft deep gorge at Jeevdhan fort in Junnar on Saturday.

As per sources from rural police, Sharan and his cousin Pranay Sawant were on a visit to the Jeevdhan fort. At around 7 am, they climbed the fort and around 9.30 am they reached at the base of Vanarlingi pinnacle. The 385-ft pinnacle is considered difficult (Grade 4), but Sharan who has ample experience of rock climbing, attempted to climb the pinnacle without any safety gears.

He climbed some 20-25 feet and decided to come down. While descending, his hand slipped from the boulder and he fell down in to the 200-ft gorge.

Horrified with the incident, Pranay immediately contacted rural police and forest officials in the area. Junnar’s forest guard Ramesh Kharmale along with Nitin Shinde, Vishnu Shinde, Gaurav Kamble and Vinayak immediately rushed to the spot for the rescue.

It was a difficult task to bring Sharan out of the gorge as the terrain was too steep and included a 15-ft rock patch.

“Fortunately, he was saved by a tree in the gorge. Otherwise, he would have collapsed further 300-ft down which would have made it nearly impossible to bring him back,” said Kharmale.

The rescue team created a make-shift stretcher with rope and bedsheet. Sharan was conscious, but was in tremendous pain and was immediately admitted to Shingote hospital in Junnar. Later, he was shifted to Bharti Vidyapeeth Hospital, Dhankavdi last night and is currently undergoing treatment.

Though Sharan is out of danger, he has fractured his left leg and few ribs. He also suffered from some minor head and shoulder injuries, informed his friends.

Sharan works for PH Diagnostic Centre in Pune and is a regular trekker. He has done several rock climbing activities that included solo climbs to Lingana fort twice.

“For him, Junnar and Jeevdhan fort is like a second home. He has visited the fort more than 50 times and was well versed with the dangers around the area. I still don’t know what made him climb the pinnacle without any safety rope or equipment,” said his friend.