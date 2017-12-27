Pune University students may now have a chance to study in Spain. Here’s why

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a company based in Spain called Tknika.

The memorandum was signed keeping in mind the industry-academia exchange for students of the varsity. The move comes after registrar Arvind Shaligram recently returned from a visit to Spain. At the ceremony, it was Shaligram who signed the MoU with Tknika’s executive director, Iñaki Mujika Aizpurua, on December 26.

The company Tknika, based in Basque region in San Sebastián city of Spain, is specialised in a number of sectors, including energy, Smart City, automation and robotics among others. Prior to the engagement with the Pune University, the company has collaborated with several other educational institutions to impart skill development knowledge.

As per the statement issued by the university, like Tknika, a number of other companies from Basque region have their bases in Pune and the agreement is to open doors for SPPU students to expose and experience cutting-edge modern technology while also harbouring work opportunities abroad.

“This collaboration is a great opportunity for us as it is not just our students but also our faculty can greatly benefit from the MoU. This opens the doors for possible exchange of information and interactive experience, enhancing our human resource,” said Shaligram.

Tknika's executuve director, Iñaki Mujika Aizpurua with the registrar of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Arvind Shaligram, at the MoU signing ceremony.