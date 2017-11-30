Pune varsity is now a proud owner of T-55 army battle tank gifted by Southern Command

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) department of defence and strategic studies (DDSS) on Wednesday became the proud ‘owner’ of an Indian Army battle tank. The prized possession is fulfilment of a ‘long-standing desire’ to acquire a symbol of their long association with Lieutenant General PM Hariz.

Lt Gen PM Hariz, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command, expedited the process of release of the tank to the varsity. The T-55 Russian made battle tank used by the Indian Army in the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars was gifted to SPPU as a ‘War Trophy’ in a solemn function held on Wednesday. The event was organised a day prior to his relinquishing the command of the Southern Army on superannuation.

DDSS is a defence department long associated with the Indian Army and carries out research and teaching on major defence issues.

SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, pro vice-chancellor DNS Umarani, registrar AD Shaligram and DDSS head of department Vijay Khare attended the handing over cum installation ceremony.

Lt Gen PM Hariz highlighted the features of the Russian tank and improvisations carried out by the Indian Ordnance Board and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which included the fitment of 105 mm gun, as one of the major changes.

“This is one of the most robust and sturdy tanks ever produced in the world. These tanks though do not form part of the main battle tanks of the Indian Army today, but are utilised for bridging and trawling activities with due modifications,” Lt Gen PM Hariz said.