Pune will continue to have clear skies in the coming week

The city is expected to remain warm in the coming week with the minimum temperature expected to be around 11 to 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 11.5 degrees Celsius which is expected to grow to 12 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours. On January 6, Pune is likely to experience partly cloudy weather during the afternoon and evening while from January 7 to January 11, the city will have clear skies.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), from January 8 to January 11, the minimum temperature in the city would be 11 degrees Celsius and is not expected to fall further.

"On Friday, the weather across the state was mostly dry. It was observed that in parts of central Maharashtra, including Pune, the minimum temperature saw a small rise while there was a substantial drop in the minimum temperatures in parts of Vidarbha," said officials from IMD.

On Friday, Gondia recorded the lowest temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius in the state while Nagpur recorded 9.1 degrees Celsius. Vardha, at the same time, recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, even as dense fog is expected at several regions in north India, the weather is Pune would continue to be clear over the next week. IMD has issued warnings that northern parts of the country might have cold wave like conditions in the next 48 hours.

Trains delayed due to fog

Passengers at Pune railway station were severely inconvenienced on Friday after trains coming from the northern regions of the country were delayed due to heavy fog.

When contacted, officials from the Pune railway division said that the trains which were delayed included the Hazrat Nizamuddin - Goa express passing through Pune, Jhelum express plying from Jammu Tavi to Pune and Hazrat Nizamuddin- Kolhapur express passing from Pune.

Pune station manager KK Pathak said, “Trains coming from the north were delayed by 5-10 hours on Friday due to fog in many northern districts. The departure of trains from Pune was not affected.”

Railway officials said that the Hazrat Nizamuddin - Goa express, which was scheduled to arrive in Pune at 4.20pm, was running late by 10 hours while Jhelum express, scheduled to arrive at Pune at 3.10pm, was running late by nine hours. Also, Hazrat Nizamuddin -Kolhapur express, scheduled to arrive in Pune at 9.15 pm, was running late by five hours.

The officials said that the schedule of trains departing from Pune was not affected and that the Jhelum express departed at the scheduled departure time of 5.20pm.

When team Hindustan Times visited the Pune railway station, many residents who had come to receive their relatives were seen waiting for long hours.

A city resident, Jitin Bhat, said, “One of my relatives was travelling to Pune from Delhi but his train got delayed. We were supposed to travel to a wedding in Nashik at night but now, we will have to leave for Nashik early in the morning.”

Another city resident, Neeta Mishra, said, “One of my friends was planning to travel to Delhi today but due to fog, there is a possibility that the train might reach very late, which she was not comfortable with.”

On Friday, dense to very dense fog was observed at many places over Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and at a few places over east Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh. According to India Meteorological Department, lowest visibility (in metres) was observed at Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Karnal, Bhiwani, Ganganagar, Agra, Lucknow and Varanasi­, which was reported to be 25 metres. According to IMD, due to the strengthening of surface winds, likely over Indo­-Gangetic plains, the prevailing fog, cold day and cold wave conditions are likely to decrease in intensity and duration during the next 48 hours.