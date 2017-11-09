Pune woman duped of ₹30,000 by fraudster seeking bank details

A 28-year-old woman working with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) was allegedly duped of ₹30,000 by a person who posed as a State Bank Of India (SBI) official. The trickster duped the woman by making a phone call with fake caller ID that appeared as an SBI official and sought account details to be linked with Aadhaar.

In her complaint, Kavita More, a resident of Dighi, said she was cheated by a person who called her for online Aadhaar linking. As the identity of trickster appeared as SBI official on her caller ID, she gave details.

According to police officials, when the suspect called for first time, he identified himself as Virag and asked More that he is calling on behalf of SBI. The con asked More about her bank details and she shared all details, including One Time Password, used for making bank transactions.

“When I shared my OTP with him, I got the text message of transaction. After getting the message, I called him up about debit entries and he told me not to worry and the bank will refund the money. So, I shared my OTP two more times and ₹19,990, ₹9,999 and ₹900 were debited from my account.”

After realising that she was duped, More approached cyber cell of Pune Police. An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.

The cyber security wing later transferred the case to Shivajinagar police station. “As per our primary probe,cash has been transferred to various wallets. We have contacted the respective companies and waiting for details,” said police sub-inspector Kiran Awate.

Caller ID spoofing

Mobile users install Caller ID to avoid unwanted phone calls by displaying caller names and phone numbers, but this feature can be manipulated by spoofers who pose as representatives of banks, creditors, insurance companies, or even the government. Caller ID spoofing is the practice of changing the caller ID to any number other than the one actually calling.