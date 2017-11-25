Pune woman scammed of Rs 96,000 by fraudster OLX car sale agent

In yet another case of online fraud, a Pune-based woman was duped to the tune of Rs 96,000 by a man hailing from Aizwal on the pretext of providing her with a car. The fraud case, which happened over a period of three days from November 8 to November 11, was initially registered at the cyber crime cell. Later, a complaint in this regard was registered at Hadapsar police station on Thursday.

The complainant, who was looking forward to buying a car using OLX, was lured into the trap by a person identified as Ivan Lalthankunga, a native of Aizwal in Mizoram. The complainant Varsha Borwake, a resident of Hadapsar, while surfing through the OLX website, came across an advertisement regarding the sale of a Ford Figo car. The advertisement was posted by Lalthankunga, who was then approached by the woman.

According to the information provided by Hadapsar police, the complainant, who was interested in buying the car, contacted the accused. The accused lured the complainant into a trap by offering her a cheap deal and then demanded her to transfer a sum of Rs 96,500 as packing and transportation charges. However, after the complainant transferred the money, the accused stopped taking her calls and halted all communication with her. A case of 420 (cheating) and 66 IT Act has been registered against the accused at Hadapsar police station.

The Pune police’s cybercrime department has been reporting a spike in fraud cases involving debit and credit cards. The cyber cell, during the first nine months of 2017, has received 3,123 complaints involving cybercrime. Of these, 2,350 complaints were related to money being stolen with illegal use of card credentials, according to statistics provided by police officials.

The number of complaints related to cybercrime in 2016 was 1,398, of which 738 cases involved fraudulent transfers using card credentials. Online fraudsters also have a new bait in their arsenal, the government’s diktat making it mandatory to link the Aadhar card number with one’s bank account before December 31, 2017. According to experts, fraudsters use different ways to commit online crimes.