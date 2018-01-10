Pune youth drowns at Lohagad fort pond

Zubair Akbar Shaikh, a 20-year-old resident of Khadki Bazar, drowned in a pond on Lohagad fort on Tuesday.

Zubair along with his family had gone to visit the fort. After visiting the Dargah (shrine) on the fort, they went on to take a tour of the fort while Zubair decided to swim in a stone-carved pond near the Mahadev temple.

The pond is 8-10ft deep and has sharp rocks at the bottom. The locals said that Zubair jumped into the pond. He probably hit the rocks at the bottom and fell unconscious. Zubair’s family immediately called the local police. By then, the shopkeepers and local residents of Lohagadvadi had rushed to the spot. The police also called members of Shivdurga Mitra, Lonavla, who had ample experience of rescue operations on forts.

“We got a call at around 2.30pm and when we reached the fort, people were already searching for the body. It took around one hour to find the body,” said Rohit Vartak of Shivdurga Mitra.

Second incident in a year

Exactly a year ago, in January 2017, the dead body of Mundhwa resident, Rahul Shrimant Narale (21) was found in the dense growth near Lohagad fort. A group of 15 college students had visited Lohagad fort. He went missing during this expedition and police suspected he may have fallen off a cliff.