Noisy city buzz is no-no for Pune youth

To prevent any violence and maintain forts in Maharashtra, state police, this year, has decided not to allow New Year’s eve celebrations at forts. The forest department has also announced that it will prevent people from going to forts in Pune and the neighbouring districts on December 31.

Even as police have issued an advisory banning new year celebrations on forts this year, city youth, for the past few years, are opting out of house parties and grand events on New Year’s eve. These youngsters are choosing breezy and open spaces to ring in the New Year. From lakeside camping to trekking, Puneites are opting for an alternate celebration this year too.

A 29-year-old IT professional Rahul Shendge has been visiting lake sides for camping or nearby cities for trekking on December 31 for the past few years now. Rahul said, “The city gets crowded and chaotic starting December 25 and it becomes impossible to have your quiet and peace.I prefer ringing in the New Year at calmer and soothing places. I have camped at a lake side in Satara once and have also visited a hill in Karnataka for trekking on New Year’s eve. However, this year, I heard that there are going to be restrictions on trekking, so I will be spending my evening with my family at a resort near the city.”

Like Rahul, civil engineer Harshal Kuwar (21) too prefers the wind in his face and the calmness of water around. “My definition of celebrating the beginning of the year is different from the rest. I pack a tent, gather a few friends and ride down to a calm zone. Last year, we went to Pavana dam, where we set up tents, barbecued food, had a bonfire and enjoyed the night. This year too, we plan to do something similar.”

City organisers, on the other hand, are being wary of arranging treks during this time of the year. One such organiser shared his experience on request of anonymity. “With changing rules, we can't take chances. Also, you as an organiser can only inform the public about the rules, it is up to them to follow it. There have always been defaulters and hooligans who cause trouble. So this year, I have avoided any such trips,” the organiser said.

Shripad Sapkal, an adventure enthusiast, shares, “Today's youth is tired of usual celebrations on the New Year's eve. The masses are breaking out of their noisy city madness, trekking to an unexplored place with no distractions and camping under billions of stars to capture their moment of solitude.Welcoming the new year with nature by enjoying live music in the company of their loved ones, relishing barbecue and bonfire are the desired alternative trend.”