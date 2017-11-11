Railway police initiate enquiry against PSI Ovhal for cremating foreign national’s body without following procedure

The Railway police has initiated an enquiry against police sub-inspector NT Ovhal over the cremation of Ozoagu Ikechukwu Kenneth, a Nigerian national whose body was found on the Kasarwadi railway track on October 23, without following any procedure.

According to the assistant police inspector of Pimpri railway station, HB Mane, the department has initiated action against NT Ovhal and are awaiting instructions from senior officials. “A report has been submitted to senior officials and they will get back to us soon regarding what action will be taken against her. As of now, Ovhal is also co-operating with the enquiry,” he added.

Commenting on the details of the Nigerian national, investigation officer PSI MA Muntode said,"We are struggling to find out his residence in Pimple Gurav. No one from his friend circle is co-operating with the police and hence, the pace of investigation is very slow."

Vijay Kare, assistant police inspector, Foreigner Registration Office (FRO) said,"We had received a report from the railway police mentioning that he is a Nigerian national. We will soon report the incident to the ministry of home affairs and they will further contact the Nigerian embassy. We are waiting for his original passport. Once it is procured, we will start with the further procedures.”

The railway police, on October 30, cremated the body of the foreign national without informing the FRO. The Railway police had found the body at Kasarwadi railway track at noon on October 23 and was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), Pimpri. A week later, the railway police cremated the body without following any procedure. According to the information given by FRO, the body of a foreign national has to be preserved for 45 days and should only be buried after the period for future forensic purposes that could arise later.