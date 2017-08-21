Rains turn PMC’s bike rally into flop show

Heavy rains in the city took the toll on the bike rally organised by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as it received a lukewarm response on Sunday morning, leading to an embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power.

While the mayor has claimed that at least 1,000 people would participate in the rally organised as a part of 125th year of the Ganesh festival, only 100 turned up for the event. While the BJP has 98 corporators in PMC, only six turned up for the rally with deputy mayor and PMC commissioner Kunal Kumar also absent.

District guardian minister Girish Bapat, who came to attend the rally, left early without inaugurating the programme as the lukewarm response delayed the schedule. Later, mayor Mukta Tilak flagged off the rally. The PMC also had to face an embarrassment as the officials had ordered breakfast for around 1,000 people. Tilak said the breakfast will be distributed among the needy people in the city.

The rally began at around 9 am from PMC main building and passed through city areas. It concluded at Kesari wada in Narayan Peth. The city has received incessant rainfall since Saturday evening with most road witnessing waterlogging.