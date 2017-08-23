Raj Thackeray presents Pune civic body with Mutha river development scheme

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday presented a river development scheme to municipal commissioner and officer bearers of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The river development project, which will cover the stretch from Mhatre bridge to Balgandharva Rangmandir, will need a huge amount of Rs.840 crore. Raj Thackeray has proposed to raise the fund through corporate social responsibility.

The presentation,however, turned into a political event with political leaders of the BJP, which rules the civic body, attending it. Sena and Congress leaders were absent. Leader of the Opposition, Chetan Tupe, was also present on the occasion. Mayor Mukta Tilak, standing committee chairman Murlidhar Mohol and Leader of the House Shrinath Bhimale and other corporators attended the presentation.

Thackeray, in his presentation, has proposed development of Mutha river section on the lines of Godavari river in Nashik. Thackeray has suggested redevelopment of Sambhaji garden and Balgandharva Rangmandir, both situated on the bank of the Mutha river. New auditorium for Marathi drama, on the lines of multiplex theatre is another feature of the scheme. The MNS leader has suggested five auditoriums on the premises of Balgandharva Rangmandir for Marathi drama.

Treatment of sewage and toy rail also featured in his scheme. Thackeray suggested to set up a separate trust for implementation of this project. The trust should have experts to implement the scheme, he said.

The MNS leader has said that the civic body can earn an annual income of Rs.3 crore by using the river development scheme.