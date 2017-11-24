Rare 1967 film on Raigad fort discovered, special screening on November 27th at NFAI, Pune 

Reminiscing the legendary fort of Raigad, capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s kingdom nestled among the hills of the Western Ghats as it was 50 years ago, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has organised a special screening of the film Kille Raigad. Directed by Madhav Shinde and narrated by historian and Shivaji expert Babasaheb Purandare, the one-reel short film was officially granted a censor certificate on November 27, 1967 and the screening of the 10-minute film is to mark its 50th anniversary. The screening will be held on November 27, 5pm at NFAI, Law College road with Babasaheb Purandare present at the screening.

Being the capital of Shivaji’s kingdom, the fort of Raigad occupies an important place in the history of Maharashtra. To capture it in its true essence, the short film combines documentary footage of the Raigad Fort in 1967, and superimposes upon it enacted scenes of Chhatrapati Shivaji and his officials.

Madhav Shinde, the director of the short film ‘Kille Raigad’, one of the prominent filmmakers of the Kolhapur school of filmmaking. He made noted Marathi films like Shikleli Bayko (The Educated Wife), Grihadevata and Dharmakanya. ‘Kille Raigad’ was produced by Mahalaxmi Chitra, the production banner founded by the Mangeshkar Family.

With an inspired voice-over narration, Purandare provides details about the fort, the room where the King used to rest, the secret passageways used by the soldiers during the battles and the legendary Hirkani Bastion.

NFAI acquired a 16 mm print of the film, facilitated by the efforts of Ravi Lohokare and Anil Damle. According to the NFAI officials, the print received was in a heavily damaged state, and that the archive has salvaged and restored nearly 95% of the film.