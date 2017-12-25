‘Rash driving’ kills Pune go-Kart racer in horrific road crash

A 21-year-old go-kart racer, was killed in a car accident after the vehicle, which he was driving rashly, hit a truck near Empress Garden during the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified by the Wanowrie police as Akshay Ashok Patil, a resident of Amar Ambience Society in Sopan Baug area of Ghorpadi. IndiKarting company confirmed to Hindustan Times that Akshay used to regularly participate in go-karting.

The injured driver of the truck was identified as Dilip Vitthal Bhoite, 40, a resident of Nimbodi in Indapur, according to the police. According to officials, Patil had participated in a go-kart race event held by IndiKarting company in Pune on December 22, 23 and 24.

The Hyundai Verna (MH42B8460), which Patil was driving, was heading towards Bund Garden bypass when it collided head-on with the truck carrying alcohol bottles heading for Chakan, officials said. The speeding car, according to the truck driver Bhoite’s statement to the police, hit the right side of the truck.

Akshay Ashok Patil (HT PHOTO)

“We have not yet recorded a statement of the parents of the boy. In a couple of days we will speak with them and get more details about the family,” said senior police inspector Sayaji Gavhare of the Wanowrie police station. The fire brigade was called to extract Patil’s body from the mangled car.

He was rushed to the Inamdar Hospital in Fatimanagar.

However, he was pronounced dead on arrival by the hospital, according to Sunil Date, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Inamdar Hospital.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 184 ((driving at a speed or in a manner which is dangerous to the public) of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at the Wanowrie police station against the deceased man.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Rekha Kale of Wanowrie police station was appointed as the investigation officer in the case. However, Kale said that she did not know which hospital was the truck driver was taken to or what injuries were sustained by him.