RFYS interschool football: St Vincent's, Loyola, Bishop’s, Spicer are Pune champions

Spicer Adventist University (SAU), St Vincent's High School, Loyola High School and Junior College boys and the Bishop's School girls won their respective finals to be crowned as the Pune-leg champions of Reliance Foundation Youth Sports football tournament at the DSK Dream City football field on Thursday.

Spicer Adventist University boys showed their class to down Vidya Bhavan College of Commerce 5-2 to claim the college boys’ honours. Vidya Bhawan competed well but once Spice took control of the proceedings, they simply ran with the momentum to emerge triumphant.

The Bishop's School, Camp, beat Erin Nosh Nagarvala Boarding School 2-1 in the School Girls category. (HT PHOTO)

Loyola High School and Junior College beat Delhi Public School 2-1 in the Junior Boys category. (HT PHOTO)

Spicer Adventist University, Aundh, beat Vidya Bhavan College of Commerce 5-2 in the College Boys category. (HT PHOTO)

HAS Masotngam put Spicer ahead in the 36th minute, giving them a 1-0 advantage at half-time. However, Vidya Bhavan was not willing go down without a fight and equalised the score in the 48th minute through Alfred Negal.

Four minutes later, Boyd Koma scored Spicer's second goal and their 2-1 lead looked good until Saikrishna Battula (59’) found the target for Vidya Bhawan and the scores were level once again.

Thereafter, Spicer made it a no contest with Zikbung Kamsuam (64’), Koma (72’) and player of the match Masotngam (81’) scoring a goal each.

St Vincent's had an easy run in the senior boys final as they scored once in each half to upstage Army Public School, Ghorpadi, 2-0. Goals from player of the match Kevin Weilson (37’) and Amos Chavan (83’) propelled St Vincent to the victory.

Earlier in the day, the Bishop's School edged out Dr (Mrs) Erin Nosh Nagarvala Boarding School 2-1 for the school girls’ crown.

Player of the match Sameera Shaikh's second-minute strike helped the Bishop's girls take an early lead and move into halftime with a 1-0 advantage. After resumption, ENN hit back with Nandini Dadge netting the equaliser in the 37th minute. But the Bishop's School had the final say with Arhana Vij scoring the match winner in the 40th minute.

In the junior boys’ final, Loyola claimed the title after chasing down a one goal deficit with a fantastic comeback in the late minutes of their game with Delhi Public school.

DPS drew first blood in the first half with Kartikey Srivastava's 34th minute goal. But after the break, Loyola bounced back with two late goals in a span of four minutes. Suryan Ghatge first struck the equaliser in the 56th minute and then, four minutes later, player of the match Atharva Kangne found the winning goal.

The winners will now head for the zonals, which will be held in Pune from December 4, where they will lock horns with the city champions from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Goa.

FINAL RESULTS

Junior Boys

Loyola High School and Junior College bt Delhi Public School 2-1.

Golden Ball: Suryan Ghatge (Loyola);

Golden Boot: Satvik Nayak (Goel Ganga International School);

Golden Glove: Saksham Verma (DPS)..

Senior Boys

St. Vincent's High School bt Army Public School, Ghorpadi 2-0.

Golden Boot: Aaron D'Silva (St Vincent's);

Golden Ball: Nayan Bhandalkar (APS);

Golden Glove: Shlok Bajpai (APS).

College Boys

Spicer Adventist University, Aundh bt Vidya Bhavan College of Commerce 5-2.

Golden Boot and Ball: Masotngam HAS (Spicer);

Golden Glove: Bernard Pereira (Vidya Bhavan).

School Girls

The Bishop's School, Camp bt Dr. (Mrs) Erin Nosh Nagarvala Boarding School 2-1.

Golden Boot and Ball Boot: Arhana Vij;

Golden Glove: Khushnam Marker (both The Bishop's School).