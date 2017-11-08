Reliance Foundation football tournament: Tejas scores seven goals for Bharati Vidyapeeth in Pune

Bharati Vidyapeeth English Medium School, Balewadi, rode on a spectacular seven-goal effort by Tejas Balwadkar to register a 7-0 win over Bal Seva English Medium School in a junior boys’ qualifying match of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) football tournament at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) ground, Pashan, on Wednesday.

Tejas opened Bharati Vidyapeeth's account in the opening minute and added another in the (10’). Riding high on the confidence, he completed his hat-trick in the 12th minute to give his team a 3-0 lead at the breather. Changing ends, Tejas added four more goals in the (32’, 37’, 39’, 40’) to register a completely one-sided win.

In another junior boys match, Aaryans World School upstaged Podar International School 3-0. A goal each from Utakarsh Patil (32’), Omkar More (35’) and Aryan Dotadar (37’) was enough to outshine Podar on a sunny day.

Later, Abhinava Vidyalaya won 4-2 via tiebreaker against Sinhagad Spring Dale Public School after sharing a goal each in regulation time. Atharva Kshirsagar (12’) gave Abhinava Vidyalaya a 1-0 lead, which was neutralised by Om Gaikwad (14’) for Sinhagad Spring Dale boys.

In the penalty shoot-out, Aditya Kshirsagar, Yash Khairnar, Aditya Kulkarni and Rohan Tikatekar scored for Abhinava while Shivam Mishra was the lone scorer for Sinhagad Spring Dale.

RESULTS (qualifiers) Junior Boys: Bharati Vidyapeeth English Medium School, Balewadi bt Bal Seva English Medium School 7-0; Aaryans World School bt Podar International School 3-0; Abhinava Vidyalaya bt Sinhgad Spring Dale Public School 4(1)-2(1).

Senior Boys: Vidya Bhavan School w/o Akshara International School.

CAPTION: Bharati Vidyapeeth English Medium School (pink bib) routed Bal Seva English Medium School 7-0 in a RFYS junior boys qualifier at NCL Ground, Pashan in Pune on Wednesday.