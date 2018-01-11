Religion is one’s personal business, don’t exploit it, says Dalai Lama

In criticism of the use of religion and communal identities to incite violence or mobilise groups into divided identities, Buddhist spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, said, “Religion is a personal business; a matter that one should not exploit. No should not mobilise in the name of religion as Buddhists, Muslims or Hindus.”

Lama was speaking as the chief guest of the second National Teachers’ Congress organised by the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), Pune, on January 10, at the MIT-World Peace University (WPU) campus in Kothrud.

On the occasion, he emphasised on the importance of unity and how it can bind countries and the world together. “Nationalism is a narrow way of thinking. We have to start thinking globally.There are many differences in all religions but all religions spread the same message; the message of love, tolerance, and affection. In India, religious harmony can actually develop. It is difficult, but not impossible as India is a growing yet complicated nation. India needs to build its confidence and strive towards establishing religious tolerance because it is definitely possible in India,” he added.

Elaborating on the need and manner in which a better world can be created, the Buddhist spiritual guide further said, “The 21st century should be the century of dialogue and human beings have to think of humanity at a global level. For building a better world, we just need to think of the oneness of human race.”

“Only dialogue can create new ideas and spread peace across the world. Education should include hygiene of emotions and a way to tackle emotions. In the entire world, only India can combine modern education, technology, ancient education and emotions. And today, education has to speak about inner values, truth, honesty, and self-confidence rather than just money and fame,” added Dalai Lama.

On the issue of strengthening the nation’s education system, Dalai Lama said, “Start every initiative from an individual-level and then take it forward. Only through this chain method will it will truly spread across the world effectively.” The National Teachers’ Congress, organised by MAEERs MIT World Peace University, is a three-day event which is being supported by the government of Maharashtra, Union ministry of HRD with All-India Council for Technical Education and the UNESCO chair for human rights among others.

The event was also featured a panel of educationists who had conglomerated to deliberate on important global issues in the field of education.