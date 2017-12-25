Reliving the precious school days of 1967-68 of Saraswati Vidyalaya High School in Pune

Mingled in the air of sweet nostalgia, two batches of erstwhile students, almost 50 years later, met with their teachers at the ‘Golden Reunion’ of Saraswati Vidyalaya (SV) Union High School, held on December 24.

A magical experience for many, now in their 60s, the alma mater of the school spent the day reminiscing the days of childhood and the innocent bonds made during the period. It was the idea to revive this feeling that drove 65-year-old R Somasundaram to organise the reunion on Sunday.

“As the years went by while I grew up, time and again, I realised that the life during my school days were the most precious ones. I realised that the friends I had made during that time, devoid of any conditions and purely out of innocence, were much closer to me. The relationship was much stronger than those made in the later years of college and then job. I wanted to go back to it, and hence began to revisit the past by contacting all those I knew through a WhatsApp group,” said Somasundaram.

Almost three months prior to the function, he created a WhatsApp group for people to connect with their fellow classmates in the 1967 and 1968 batch. Out of 139 ex-students of both the batches, eventually 89 could make it to the function, which also hosted and felicitated five faculty members and one 95-year-old peon.

“It was an extraordinary experience for both us, ex-students and the teachers. So much so that many of us were overwhelmed with emotion,” said P Sethuraman, ex-student from batch of 1967 and the coordinator of the event. He added, that many ex-students had also arrived from abroad to be a part of the event.

One of them, J Chandrashekhar, a 65-year-old USA-based businessman, had also travelled overseas to meet his friends and teachers. He said, “I did not want to miss this for the world. It was a lifetime opportunity for me. Honestly, it still feels like a dream to me and I am still in a trace to see all these teachers and students. It is like I have gone back to my old days of childhood.”

The reunion, held at the Somwarpeth campus, also had a ‘mock class’ whereby former students and teachers pretended to conduct a class, in memory of the bygone days. Sheila Koppikar, one of the teachers to have conducted the English class added, “I have got a lot from this school and these students. It was my first job in 1962 after finishing my MEd from Tilak College of Education. This reunion, hence, holds immense sentimental value for all of us. It is overwhelming to see how our students remember and revere us after all these years.”