Riders at Pune Invitational Supercross to set race track on fire with ‘international’ heat

Seven teams, 11 international, and 53 Indian riders will vie for top honours at the fourth edition of the Pune Invitational Supercross League 2017, which gets underway at Royal Palms, Mundhwa from today.

After three exciting editions of the Pune Invitational Supercross League, the fourth edition promises to be bigger and better. To start with, all eyes will be on defending champions Bhalla Royale and their riders.

Also in action will be ace rider Harith Noah, who was unbeaten in the 2014 edition when he was part of Aranha Racing. Harith is now part of new entrant team INK Racing.

Also to look out for is Ishan Dasnayake of Sri Lanka who is a regular on the Indian supercross racing circuit. Local lad Rugved Barguje will be the star attraction from the city fans perspective, as he recently has been making a mark on the national circuit as well.

Also, one cannot forget the presence of riders from the US, South Africa and Germany.

The major attraction of this year’s league is said to be the junior category, which will see races between the young and talented riders like Pune’s Yuvraj Kondhe, Karan Karle, Ikshan Shanbag and Sarthak Chavan. Among the boys, there is also a female rider, Tanika Shanbhag of Satara.