Rising dengue cases in Pune: Standing committee approves Rs 2 crore for household survey

The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) health department has failed to control the increasing number of dengue cases even after conducting regular surveys across the city.

Aiming to control the growing number of cases, the standing committee has approved a budget of Rs 2 crore which will be utilised for surveying all households in the city and making them free of dengue mosquitoes.

Speaking about the same, the standing committee chairman, Murlidhar Mohol said, "With a view to prevent more number of people from being affected by dengue, the health department will visit every household and check if there are dengue mosquitoes. For this, a budget of Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned."

He added that, presently, the corporation does not have enough manpower to carry out surveys in all households under the PMC limits. "This manpower will be generated through private contracts and the survey would be undertaken by the health department," said Mohol.

This year, the number of confirmed dengue cases in the city has already reached 1,207. Last year, this number was 739 while in 2015 the total number of dengue cases reported in the city were 399. The total number of suspected dengue cases this year has already crossed 4,632.

This sudden rise in the number of dengue cases has got the administration worried, following which, the decision of surveying every household for dengue mosquitoes and checking water storage in every house was taken at the standing committee meeting.

Presently, the insect control department of PMC is getting data from hospitals about areas from where dengue positive patients are coming. According to this data, the department is surveying those areas to find out if there are dengue mosquito breeding grounds. These are then being eliminated by spraying insecticides and fogging among other things.

Even with this, the department has failed to control the growing number of dengue patients in the city. According to the data available with PMC, presently, areas where there are maximum dengue patients include Yerawada, Dhanori, Dhole Patil road, Bhavanipeth, Kasbapeth, Hadapsar and Mundhwa among others.

Earlier, the department was surveying various public and private spaces, including residential societies, malls and was sending notices wherever dengue mosquito breeding was ascertained. Since June 19, the department has served 6,676 notices and collected a fine of Rs 3,77,653.