Rs.15 crore mystery over Pune’s Kalyani Group employee’s suicide deepens

At least two colleagues of Nilesh Gailwad (32), the Kalyani TechnoForge accountant who was found dead on August 20, had visited his Kondhwa Budruk residence on August 18 - the day he had gone missing. Family members believe that these employees came at the behest of their superior.

A few of them and some other people were questioned by the police on Tuesday, assistant police inspector Prashant Pawar of Chakan police station said while speaking to Hindustan Times. “We are looking for others related to the case,” he said.

Gaikwad left behind a 10-page suicide note on the basis of which a case of abetment to suicide was filed by Chakan police against Amit Kalyani, executive director of Bharat Forge, the flagship company of the Kalyani Group. Nilesh’s elder brother Manoj Gaikwad is the complainant in the case. The company failed to release a statement from Amit Kalyani on Tuesday also.

Nilesh was found dead in the bathroom of the hotel room on August 20. He had checked-in on August 18.

The suicide note and the subsequent FIR in the case has names of four people to whom Amit Kalyani allegedly owed money. Nilesh’s widow Karuna and other family members said they were completely clueless about the Rs.15.60 crore which Nilesh had borrowed on behalf of Amit Kalyani. The note said of that amount, Kalyani was yet to return Rs.4.10 crore to his creditors.

“He was such a jovial man, but he was rather silent for a couple of weeks. I had no idea he would take such a drastic step,” said Karuna while taking care of her two boys, a four-year-old and a six-year-old.

An audit was underway in the company on August 18, according to the suicide note. Manoj and Karuna said that the accountant had received a text message from his superior asking him to skip meeting the auditor and come to the office. A close friend who visited the Gaikwad residence on August 18, said Nilesh had skipped work on August 17 as he was not feeling well, and so he went to meet him. According to this friend, Nilesh worked in the Mundhwa office earlier and had recently shifted to the new office in Keshav Nagar.