Rs 70,000 financial aid proposal for differently abled students submitted to Maharashtra government 

A proposal to provide Rs 70,000 as financial assistance to differently-abled students under the government’s Swadhar Yojana has been sent to Social Justice and Special Assistance Department of Maharashtra. The proposal was sent to the state department by Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities (Apang Kalyan Ayuktalay) , on Monday.

The scheme if approved will provide Rs 70,000 annually to the differently-abled students under the Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Swadhar Yojana which was being implemented with the objective to provide monetary help to students from backward classes. The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department of the state, was implementing this scheme for students ton continue education after Class 12, which would provide for their r food, shelter and education. Following the same pattern, the commissionerate has proposed the same for the differently-abled students in the state.

As per the current scheme in the country, under the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the government has special measures to disseminate comprehensive education and facilities, which includes providing artificial limbs and tools, finance for business, and setting up of guidance and counseling centres. However, as per the proposal, the special education institutions with the needed facilities need to be situated in just not urban areas. For now, the proposal is for students coming from other cities and villages to study in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Amravati and Latur. However, these benefits are not to be provided to the local students.

If the state government approves this plan, the proposal stated that a total of 1,500 differently-abled students will benefit from this scheme in the first year, which is scholarship of Rs 70,000 to each every year. The Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities informed that a total cost of Rs 50 lakh is expected to be allocated under this scheme.