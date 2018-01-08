RTE admissions to begin from January 24

The admission process for students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for 25 per cent reserved seats in primary schools of Pune, will begin from January 24. The registration of schools participating in the scheme, had already begun on Wednesday, January 3.

Under the current procedure for admissions, parents will have to fill the online applications for the school preferences citing names of only 10 schools, the officials of the education department informed.

The selection of schools from the list will then be finalised based on a lottery method. It is mandatory for the students to take admission in the school selected in the first phase itself. Those failing to abide by this and take admission in the very first option made available to them, will be disqualified from the admission process, a statement said. As per Sharad Gosavi, deputy director (Primary Education), and education officer, a detailed schedule has been prepared, which has been made available on the website. As per this schedule, all the schools are required to register themselves from January 3 to 20. Following registrations, these schools will be verified on January 22 and 23.

The parents, then, will be allowed to apply online for their wards’ admission by filling the online application from January 24 to February 10. The first phase of lottery will take place on February 12 and 13 and the admissions based on those results will have to be completed between February 14 and 22. This pattern will be followed in six rounds till the final lottery on April 16 and 17. Based on the final results, admissions will have to be completed between April 18 to 24. Also, students will be given only one chance of admission in schools that will be in a distance between one and three kilometers.

Further, a workshop to help parents and students understand the preparatory process for the admission was also organised on January 2. To extend more efficient assistance to the parents, an RTE portal has been set up - https://rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in. The portal is to provide all the required information needed for admissions, like documents age condition, school guidance centre, helpline. All changes made to the processes will be uploaded on the portal.