RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar on why ‘RTI Katta’ is a one-stop solution to problems related to the Act in Pune

The RTI Katta or an information meet, that takes place every Sunday morning at Chittaranjan Vatika at Model Colony, recently held its 200th meeting. On this background, prominent RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar, who started the RTI Katta, spoke to Hindustan Times. Following are the excerpts from the interview.

How has the journey of RTI Katta (informal meeting) been?

The mission with which we started this Katta has been achieved. At a Katta, we try to create awareness among people by taking the Right to Information (RTI) movement forward. Through the RTI Katta, we are trying to empower the common public who face various problems in their daily life. People discuss their problems and most of the times, they are guided about how to take up their issues.

What was the idea behind starting the RTI Katta?

What I have observed in my life is that the common man normally shies away from attending lectures, seminars or workshops on subjects which may concern them. Under such a situation, I thought of starting an informal meet, every Sunday, where everyone is equal. The purpose of the meet or Katta was to discuss people’s problem and guide them in whichever way I can.

The RTI Katta has recently completed 200 meetings. How do you look at it?

The success of the Katta has been exemplary. There has been no break in our Sunday meetings, except only once or twice I could not attend it due to health reasons. Many people have benefited after attending the Katta. Most important is, this Katta does not operate under any banner or no formal organisation organises it. This makes the Katta inclusive for all sections of the society.

What sort of problems do people normally discuss at Katta?

People discuss various problems ranging from how their builder has cheated them to getting information from the civic body. On many occasions, retired officials, who also attend the RTI Katta, help these people on how to fight for their rights.

Do people from outside Pune too attend RTI Katta?

Yes, off late, people come from far off areas and towns to attend the RTI Katta and discuss their problems.