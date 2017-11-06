Salary hike for teachers to remain linked to their school’s ‘A’ grade, says education minister Vinod Tawade in Pune

Education minister Vinod Tawade, on Sunday, stated that the criteria for salary appraisal for teachers above 12 years of experience will continue to be linked with the school’s performance. The normal pay scale hike for teachers below 12 years of experience will continue to operate irrespective of the school’s condition.

This was in response to the recent protests by teachers’ unions and education activists citing the loopholes in the clause linking individual performance of teachers with the collective performance of their schools.

“There has been no changes in the normal appraisal of the teachers in these schools.They will continue to get that as per their experience. The criteria to link a school’s ‘A’ grade position with salary hike of the teachers only applies to those who have completed 12 and 24 years of experience in teaching. At that seniority level, such collective assessment is to ensure the holistic development of the schools in various aspects,” stated minister Tawade.

Earlier, the state education department, through a government resolution (GR), had issued a statement that teachers in state-run schools would need to ensure that the schools where they are employed gained a rank among the ‘A’ grade schools under ‘Shaala Siddhi’, a quality assessment programme, in order to receive a higher pay. The other condition for higher pay was for the average result of students in Class IX and X of a high school teacher to be over 80 per cent. Although the conditions decided by the state government were to ensure quality improvement in schools, to provide 100 per cent education access to students and to bring the dropout rate for students upto Class X to less than 5 per cent, many teachers’ unions and education activists were at odds with the clause. The main argument was that a collective approach to assess the individual experience and performance of a teacher is not fair to them.

Arguing against it, Tawade said, “More than 60 per cent of the schools have secured a ‘A’ grade position already. It is only a question of the few remaining schools to lift up their performance, for which, we will help them in terms of infrastructure and better training facilities, to uplift their rank.”

In a press conference at National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on November 5, he explained, “For all those who are arguing that a school’s total infrastructure is not in the hands of individual teachers, the point is that out of the total 100 marks allocated for assessment, only 12 marks are allocated to infrastructure. The remaining 88 per cent is open to the teachers to work on and enhance teaching methods, merit of students, reduce dropouts and so on.” Out of the 12 marks to assess the infrastructure of schools, 6 marks are for schools that have more than one room to accommodate students at a given time and 6 more for schools that have an updated computer lab, science labs, and libraries.