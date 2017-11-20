Sangli custodial death: Crucial CCTV footage missing; technician under CID scanner

Pune The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has questioned a private contractor handling the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera s at Sangli police station on November 6, when Aniket Kothale died in police custody. Five policemen and a civilian have been arrested for the custodial death and destruction of evidence.

“We took his statement and let him go. He was a private contractor,” said additional superintendent of police (CID) Narendra Gaikwad, who is also investigating officer in the case. According to Gaikwad, a crucial part of CCTV footage has been destroyed.

Kothale was in police custody with his friend, Amol Bhandare, 23, and they were both remanded to three days police custody on the day Kothale was killed. Bhandare was sent to magisterial custody in the local prison on November 8. Bhandare, who is the sole witness to the case, has been in prison ever since.

The CCTV footage of the time the arrested policemen claimed the two ran attempted to escape is missing, according to the police.

After Kothale’s death, PSI Yuvraj Kamte and others registered a fake case of escape under section 224 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kothale and Bhandare. It was during the investigation that Bhandare made the statement in presence of police inspector Rajan Mane of the local crime branch of Sangli, that implicated the five policemen.

Bhandare's family members have met him only once since he was sent to magisterial custody. While his statement was recorded by CID officials, the content of his statement has not been revealed.

Six men were booked and arrested under sections 302 (murder), 330 (causing hurt to extort confession), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 331 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort confession) and 34 of the IPC, based on allegations made by Bhandare.

The arrested policemen were suspended and later dismissed form service, while seven others were suspended for being in the police station while it happened.

Policemen named and arrested in the case

Yuvraj Kamte, Anil Laad, Arun Tone, Nasiruddin Mulla, Rahul Shetge

Also arrested in the case

Zakir Pattewala

Suspended police officials

Swarupa Santosh Patil, Pradeep Ramchandra Jadhav, Jyoti Chandrakant Vaje, Subhadra Vitthal Sable, Gajanan Jagannath Vhaval, Milind Shivajirao Shinde, Shrikant Suresh Bulbule