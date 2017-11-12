Sangli custodial death: Daughter questions mother if senior policemen who visited them killed her father

Bipin Bihari, additional director general of police (law and order), Maharashtra and Vikas Nangre Patil, special inspector general, Kolhapur range, visited the kin of the man who was killed on the day he was remanded to police custody for three days.

“Mummy, was pappa killed? Are these the men who killed him?” asked Pranjal, the three-year-old daughter of the deceased man who was in police custody in a case of robbery.

“She has a very receptive mind. We try to keep her away from these discussions. I don’t even cry in front of her. We don’t watch TV or read newspaper in the house. Today everyone came and she was distracted. But when this all dies down, I have to face her questions. She was closer to him than me. It is stuck in her mind. She is not going to forget this easily,” said Sandhya Kothale, the wife of the deceased man.

“They are offering me a government job and all. But who is going to look after her now if I start going to work now that Aniket is gone? I want to tell her that her father is no more, but I have to wait till she is old enough,” Sandhya added.

Until the senior police officials showed up at Kothale’s house, Pranjal was under the impression that her father, who worked as a driver for four to five years, was in Kolhapur on a trip. Collector Vijay Kalam Patil has offered to give Sandhya a government job.

Seven more policemen were suspended from Sangli city police station for being aware of the murder during interrogation and not reporting it, according to Dattatray Shinde, superintendent of police, Sangli.

The seven were identified as lock-up guards Sarupa Santosh Patil, Jyoti Ramchandra Vaje, Shrikant Suresh Bulbule, lock-up guard in-charge Pradeep Ramchandra Jadhav, wireless operator Subhadra Vitthal Sable, data entry official Gajanan Jaggannath Vhaval and station dairy in-charge Milind Shivajirao Shinde.

While the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has started investigating the original complaint against Kothale, SP Shinde claimed that the case against him was genuine and that there is no foul-play there, as claimed by his family members. Whether CID officials will consider the suspended officials as suspects in the murder case or not is a matter of investigation, said additional DGP Bihari.