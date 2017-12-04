Sangli custodial death: Forensic tests confirm DNA of body at Amboli ghat is victim’s

The forensic laboratory in Pune confirmed that the DNA of the body found in Amboli ghat matches that of Aniket Kothale, the 26-year-old who died in Sangli police custody. The information was provided by Sanjay Kumar, additional general of police (ADG), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday.

The additional superintendent of Sangli police, Shashikant Borate, had issued a statement on Sunday claiming that the family of the deceased man was refusing to accept his mortal remains. However, in a letter to Vijay Kalam Patil, collector of Sangli, the deceased man’s brother, Ashish Kothale, said that they will accept the remains only after the DNA test from Pune proves the body his is.

“Yesterday (Sunday) the additional SP said that we have refused to accept Aniket’s remains. In response, I wrote a letter to the district collector. He called Borate in front of me and made me speak to him over the phone. I told him that we want whatever is remaining of Aniket after the Pune lab releases its result,” Ashish said.

Kothale has also written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to expedite the matter.

The CID is investigating the murder case filed against five police officials and a civilian for killing Aniket in Sangli city police station and trying to destroy the evidence by burning his body on Amboli ghat. A recent report on the involvement of senior police officials from Sangli in the incident was submitted to the CID. Dattatray Shinde, superintendent of Sangli police and Deepali Kale, deputy superintendent of Sangli police were both transferred last week.