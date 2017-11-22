Savitribai Phule Pune University’s barcode system inspires other universites

Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) barcode based exam evaluation system has inspired a number of other state universities and they are likely to adopt it, said SPPU officials on Tuesday.

The Barcode based evaluation mechanism which was installed at SPPU in 2013, came into the limelight during a national conference at the Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute (deemed university) on November 16.

At the second day of the conference, based on the theme, ‘Education through ages in India”: Ancient perspectives and modern methods of evaluation’, Pune varsity officials made a presentation about the examination reforms taken up, in the presence of controllers of examination, registrars and other officials of state universities, bringing this system to their attention.

“We were making a presentation to elucidate the reforms made in Pune University, on the second day of the conference. And, within that presentation, we put forth the advantages of having a barcode-based evaluation system, which has been used in the SSC and HSC examinations. “The Pune University had adopted it in 2013 and so we wanted to share whatever we have learned and experienced over the years.

“The reaction to that presentation was rather very positive, as some of the universities asked us to share our presentation to implement it in

their respective institution,” said Pramod Bhadakwade, deputy registrar, examination department.

According to him, University of Kerala, Goa University and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati are about to implement the system, after proper review.

According to Bhadakwade, the barcode system was implemented to reduce any evaluation discrepancies emerging from student-evaluator bias.

“Prior to this system, the revealing of seat numbers in the answer sheets posed a risk to the students being identified. Evaluator at any point should not know who the student is.

“The barcode based mechanism in this respect safeguards the identity of the student and prevents such proceedings entirely,” he added.