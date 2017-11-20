Savitribai Phule Pune University senate elections see 47.66% turnout

Over 40,000 voters exercised their right to vote during the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) senate elections on Sunday. The polling was held across 58 centres at 113 polling booths in three districts; Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar; from 10 in the morning till 5 pm.

A total of 37 candidates are competing for 10 seats in different capacities in the 2017 senate elections of the Pune University, which saw a 47.66 per cent voter turnout with 23,726 voters exercising their right. The counting of votes will take place on November 27.

For the election for the management representatives, a total of 228 voters were expected to cast their votes, out of which, only 225 exercised their right. The voting had taken place for four seats with seven candidates contesting.

Head of computer science department at the Progressive Education Society, Shamkant S Deshmukh, is one of the seven candidates. The others include Somnath P Patil from Dr DY Patil Vidya Pratishthan Society; Rajeev G Jagtap from Abhinav Education Society; Sandeep Kadam, Pune Jilha Shikshan Mandal; Ashok G Sawant from Godavari Shikshan Mandal; Deepak Shah from Kamala Education Society and Rajendra Vikhe Patil from Pravara Gramin Shikshan Sanstha.

“All the candidates contesting in the elections have been thoroughly scrutinised by our election committee consisting of senior members of the university to ensure that no discrepancies happen in the process,” stated SPPU registrar AD Shaligram.

For registered graduate representatives, a total of 10 candidates contested for five seats, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's cousin, Prasenjit Fadnavis. While the total number of voters were 49,786, eventually, 23,726 voters exercised their right.

As per the district-wide statistics released by the SPPU officials, a total of 30,096 voter turnout was expected in Pune, 9,794 in Ahmednagar and 9,896 in Nashik and Dadara Nagar Haveli.