School buses vandalised in a fight between hooligans in Pune

Nine school buses were vandalised in Kalepadal area near Hadapsar in the early hours of Thursday morning. The vandalism was an outcome of a fight between eight people, four of whom have a criminal record. Police officials said that they have recovered CCTV footage from the area in order to identify the accused.

The Kondhwa police have arrested three persons after a case under Sections 143, 144, 146, 147 and 149 of Riot Act and Sections 323, 324 and 482 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against them.

The arrested men were identified as Feroz Dildar Pathan alias Munna, 32, and Imran Irshad Jamadar, 28, both residents of Hadapsar. Another man, Sharad Raosaheb Ahire, 20, a resident of Baner, was also arrested by the Kondhwa police. While Munna and Jamadar have a record of an attempted murder case each, Ahire has a case of murder registered against him in the city, according to senior police inspector Milind Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station.

“The buses were vandalised in a fight that started after one of the people complained of being called ‘bhai’. We are still on the lookout for him. He also has a history of menial crimes,” senior PI Gaikwad said.

One juvenile and two teenagers were detained for vandalising over 40 vehicles in Sahkarnagar area on Wednesday. The two teenagers were identified as Dhananjay Adagle, 19, and Rohit Chavan, 19, while the third accused was found to be a 16-year-old, according to Sahkarnagar police.

The Sahkarnagar incident had come to light on Wednesday morning, a day after 10-12 vehicles were vandalised by a 16-year-old under the influence of alcohol in Bapuji Bua chowk area under the jurisdiction of Warje Malwadi police.

Since November, this is the fourth recorded case of vehicle vandalism in the city. In three of the four cases, an underage person was found involved. A 15-year-old boy was apprehended for setting eight two-wheelers ablaze in the middle of the night on November 3. In two of the three cases, the juveniles were granted bail.