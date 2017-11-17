Seasoned criminal arrested for trying to extort money from BJP board member of Pune Cantonment

Nilesh Bansilal Ghaywal, an infamous criminal from Pune, was arrested on Wednesday for trying to extort money from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) board member from Cantonment Board. The arrest was made by the anti-extortion squad, crime branch of Pune police, in a case filed by the board member in Lashkar police station.

Ghaywal, a resident of Kothrud, had also threatened to kill the board member. The police claim that he had threatened him on behalf of the board member's acquaintance who owed him Rs 5 lakh. Followed by the threat, the police said, Ghaywal had also asked for Rs 1 lakh per month from the board member.

Ghaywal was booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the murder case of Pappu alias Sachin Kudale. In February 2017, he was granted bail in the case after spending six years in jail, according to the police.

He has nine cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion and assault, registered against him in various parts of the city.