Second National Teachers’ Congress, Pune: Event to focus on development of India’s education system

Over 8,000 higher education teachers from across the country will be present at the Maharashtra Institute of Technology - World Peace University (MIT-WPU) to attend the second edition of the National Teachers’ Congress (NTC). Organised under the aegis of Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT WPU and MIT School Of Government, Pune with the active support of the government of Maharashtra, the event has been scheduled to be held from January 10 to 12, at MIT-WPU campus, Kothrud.

HH Dalai Lama, Nobel Peace Laureate and a spiritual leader, will be present at the congress along with Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, and Vinod Tawde, minister of higher and technical education, as chief guests. The inaugural ceremony of the 2nd National Teachers’ Congress will be held on January 10 at 10 am.

Discourses on a number of issues concerning the development of the education system in India, will be presented at the event, which has further been supported by notable institutions, like All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and UNESCO Chair for Democracy, Peace, Human rights and Tolerance, Pune.

This year’s theme of the inaugural session has been set as, Higher Education of India, Prospects & Retrospects, and the sessions have been divided into several sessions across the three days. The day one session, will be based on the topic, Globalisation of Indian Higher Education – Drawing the roadmap. The speakers at the function include Mukta Tilak, mayor of Pune; Anil D Sahasrabuddhe, chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE); Anil Kakodkar, renowned scientist (atomic energy) and Lobsang Sangay, president, Central Tibetan Administration, Tibet.

“The objective of the NTC is focussed on bringing dynamism, creativity and visionary outlook in the teachers by facilitating the exchange and dissemination of ideas and best practices through interaction with peers and thought leaders from all walks of life,” the MIT officials said, during a press conference on Tuesday.

In addition to this, two special sessions, Teacher To Teacher Connect will also be organised whereby the participant teachers are to work in groups with focussed discussion on identified topics or Action Areas. A total of eight Important action areas in higher education have been identified for the same. These ideas will then be converted into action projects by the participant teachers to be executed throughout the year.