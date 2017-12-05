Self-proclaimed god-man arrested for rape of 2 women, child of a Pune family

A self-proclaimed god-man was arrested after duping a family and sexually manipulating two women and a child of a family from Kondhwa.

Haider Ali Rashid Shaikh, 47, was arrested by Khadak police and sent to seven days in police custody after a case was registered against him based on a complaint filed by the woman from Kondhwa. Shaikh is a resident of Kaswa Heights in Guruwar peth area of Satara district of Maharashtra, according to Khadak police.

The 47-year-old man allegedly committed the crimes in various places, including hotels in Ganesh peth, Mominpura, Gurunanaknagar, Kondhwa, Mahabaleshwar, Ratnagiri, Shrivardhan and Mahad regions of Maharashtra. The man committed the mentioned crimes against the complainant, her 14-year-old daughter and her mother-in-law between December 14, 2004 and 2016, according to their complaint.

“He is the head of a religious group in Satara and appeared with three lawyers in the court today (Tuesday). We consulted the government prosecutor and decided to take him to the POCSO court which remanded him to seven days in police custody. He lives with his two wives and eight children in Satara,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Mokashe of Kahdak police station. He is an influential man in Satara and claims to be the business partner of the complainant woman’s husband, who is an engineer, even though the accused has only completed education up till Class 4, according to senior PI Mokashe.

The self-proclaimed god-man was booked under Sections 376(n), 377, 420, 354(a), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, Section 66(e)67(a) of Information Technology Act, Section 8 of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 at Khadak police station.

The complainant claimed in her statement that the Shaikh claimed to have divine powers which could cure the ailment that was affecting the complainant as well as her entire family. The arrested man had siphoned Rs.8 lakh in cash, a Tata Sumo, Tavera, Skoda and a Santro car along with a Karizma motorcycle and a flat in a building in Satara.

The man had managed to gain the trust of other people in the family after which he indulged in natural as well as unnatural sexual practices with the two women and the girl, according to the complaint. Police suspect that he might have claimed more victims in Satara.