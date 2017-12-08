Shaniwar Peth double murder: Accused becomes violent, abuses people at hospital, gets tied to bed

Parag Kashirsagar, 29, arrested for allegedly murdering his parents, underwent psychiatric evaluation by the doctors of Sassoon General Hospital on Thursday afternoon. Kshirsagar is in police custody for the murder of his parents at their residence in Shaniwar Peth near Suyog marriage hall.

According to hospital authorities, Kshirsagar had to be tied to his bed in the surgery ward of the pubic hospital as he was behaving violently and abusing people in the ward. He was sedated for the most part of Thursday until a team of doctors from the psychiatric ward evaluated him, according to a police source.

When asked about his mental state, Dr Nitin Abhivant of Sassoon General Hospital psychiatric ward said, “It is too premature to comment on his overall mental condition. We are observing him right now. We need court orders for further tests as this may fall under the Mental Healthcare Act. We have submitted whatever we found in the examination to the police. It is up to them to decide what to do with it. There are a lot of legal and technical complexities in this matter.”

A mechanical engineer who spent a couple of years working in Muscat, Oman, Parag had a long standing trouble with his father, according to his relatives. The police also claim that he had trouble with alcohol and was possibly addicted. He also visited a psychiatrist and was seeking treatment for the last one-and-a-half-year, according to his initial statement to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Parag Kshirsagar at Vishrambaug police station on Wednesday.

However, since he slashed his wrist in an attempted suicide when the police arrived, the charges may be updated since based on his mental condition.

According to Section 115(1) of the new Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, “notwithstanding anything contained in section 309 of the Indian Penal Code, any person who attempts to commit suicide shall be presumed, unless proved otherwise, to have severe stress and shall not be tried and punished under the said Code.” The earlier version of Section 309 of IPC had criminalised attempted suicide.