Shaniwar Peth double murder: When alcohol mixes with depression, cocktail is deadly

Parag Kshirsagar, the 29-year-old man who killed his parents, was undergoing treatment for self-inflicted injuries caused while attempting suicide while the his parents’ bodies were undergoing post-mortem at the same general hospital in Pune, hours after he killed them on Wednesday.

While 55-year-old Asha Kshirsagar was strangled to death with a nylon rope by her son, 60-year-old Prakash Kshirsagar was stabbed in the neck while his son covered his mouth with a pillow.

Parag’s twin brother Prateek, who is the complainant in the case of murder of their parents, was asleep with his wife and child while the murder took place.

When Parag realised that the police were on their way to their house, he slashed his own wrist in a failed attempt to commit suicide, the police said. The police claim that Parag had been visiting a psychiatrist for the past one-and-a-half year. The chief medical officer (CMO) at Sassoon General Hospital is currently treating Parag for the injury.

“He has alcohol problem, he is unemployed and was undergoing psychiatric treatment for the past year,” said police inspector (crime) Amrut Marathe of Vishrambaug police station. However, it could not be confirmed immediately whether he was seeking treatment for the alcohol problem or any other mental disease.

A diploma-holder in mechanical engineering, Parag had worked in one of the Gulf countries before he moved to back to Pune, according to one of his relatives. Prateek, who lived away for a few years, had also recently moved back in according to the relatives.

“Parag and uncle (his father) always had issues with each other. We were not that close as the ladies in the family had issues and our families stopped keeping in touch. We only met during weddings and social gatherings, but Prateek had a love marriage about four years ago and most of us were not at the wedding,” said a young relative of the family.

“Our dada (elder brother) was the most innocent and soft-spoken man. He had nothing against anyone in his life,” said the younger sibling of the deceased man. Prakash Kshirsagar also had an elder brother. While the Kshirsagar family is not originally from Pune, the three siblings had settled in Pune in their younger days.