Picture this: The glass-less balcony from where two-year-old Miti fell seven floors to her death

The neighbours of the toddler who fell to her death in the absence of a railing in the balcony of her house in Shanti Nagar Society claimed that the site supervisor had promised to fix the glass railings within an hour after he had them un-installed. However, Santosh Sharma, the site supervisor, denied the allegation and said that the residents were lying about his role in it. Miti Jain had fallen to her death on Sunday morning from the balcony of her house in the absence of the safety railing.

The father of the deceased child, Manish Jain, 41, had asked the supervisor if he needs to install a temporary safety arrangement in case the reinstallation was going to take time, according to Manish Kalantre, the next door neighbour of the family.

The supervisor had told the residents of K building that the move was being made after a glass railing fell from one of the top floors of the building a few days before Miti Jain fell from the seventh floor of the same building. The incident happened on Sunday morning in the building which is a part of the second phase of the project by Surana Mutha Bhansali developers.

“We had taken off glass railings from terraces of three flats on Friday and five flats on Saturday. I had told all of them to not open the sliding doors till the glasses were fixed. I have told my version to the police as well. You can ask the doctors, I was with them for the sake of humanity right up till the end. I took the child to the hospital,” Sharma said.

While the Jain family went back to Indore on Tuesday to grieve their loss, the three people booked in the case for causing a death due to negligence made bail within hours of their arrest.

“Sharma came to us around 11 am on Friday and introduced us to a person who later took off the glass panels from our railings. Most of us in the society had resisted the move as we have little children in our families. Manish, who does not understand Marathi, also spent time with Sharma and asked him how long it was going to take. On Saturday, they failed to turn up to finish the work and when my wife yelled at him, the workers came to our house around 5-6 pm on Saturday,” Manish Kalantre said.

He also claimed that the workers came to their house and stuck a fibre film on the glass but did not install it on the railing. The balcony, therefore, remained without a railing for the second day as well. “After coating the glass with the fibre, the workers and Sharma told us that it will take at least 12 hours to dry, while on Friday they had told us that it will only take half an hour ,” said Kalantre.

The child had climbed over the sofa set to throw an empty matchbox into the garbage bin in the balcony, her father said.