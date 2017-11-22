Shiv Sena appoints two new party chiefs in Pune

After the party received a drubbing in this year’s civic elections, Shiv Sena appointed two new party chiefs for Pune, said sources. The party has split the responsibility to former legislator from Kothrud Chandrakant Mokate and Mahadeo Babar, ex-legislator from Kondhwa.

Earlier, the party relieved Vinayak Nimhan from the city unit head’s post after he resigned from the post following the party’s poor performance in the Pune civic election. Recently, party MP Sanjay Raut was in Pune and had also held a closed door meeting with workers.

After the meeting, Raut said that party leaders from the city have been given more than enough time to perform

and time has come to stop cajoling them.