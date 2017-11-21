Sinha to speak against Centre’s policies at programme organised by Congress leader

In a sign of growing disenchantment with the leadership coming to the fore, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha and the party MP Nana Patole will speak on the country’s financial condition at a programme organised by a Congress leader in the city on Thursday.

Critical of finance minister Arun Jaitley’s policies in the recent past, Sinha will speak on the topic ‘Failed economics and failure of demonetisation and GST’. The programme is organised by Congress state unit secretary Sanjay Balgude’s social organisation Vasantdada Seva Sanstha.

Sinha had recently taken a dig at the Centre after international rating agency Moody’s upgraded India’s rating. He had tweeted “We should celebrate Moody’s upgrade by holding a midnight ceremony in Central Hall of Parliament and damn Standard and Poor.” Earlier, Sinha accused Jaitley for making a “mess” of the economy and terming demonetisation as an “unmitigated economic disaster”.

BJP MP from Bhandara-Gondiya, Nana Patole, had also recently criticised the BJP government at the Centre and the state over the issue of farmers’ suicide in Maharashtra.

Patole’s remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not like being asked questions had sent shockwaves within the party. He had also recently met Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray and discussed agrarian issues, and plans to meet Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Balgude said, “The programme is planned by my organisation and not the Congress party. We have decided to invite Sinha and others since they are speaking on current issues relevant to the country.”

Besides the two BJP leaders, former Mumbai University vice-chancellor and former Rajya Sabha MP Bhalchandra Mungekar will also attend the programme to be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch at Swargate on November 23.