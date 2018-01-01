Sinhgad Institute responds to Tawde’s call to resolve non-payment of dues

As agitation over non-payment of salaries by the teaching and non-teaching staff of Sinhgad Technical Education Society continued, the education minister Vinod Tawde stepped in to urge the management to resolve the issue at the earliest.

According to the state education minister, the management of the group of institutes are required to take action at the earliest, or the students of the institutes will be shifted to other polytechnic colleges.

Responding to this, the management of Sinhgad Technical Education Society stated, “We have issued a circular sharing the schedule of salary repayment and are awaiting the outstanding balance from Samaj Kalyan to expedite the process.”

On Friday, the authorities had issued a circular stating that payment of dues will be credited by the 25th of every month and by July 2018 all salaries will be paid by short-term borrowings.

However, the professors and staff members who assembled at the Erandwane campus on Saturday do not agree to the statement. “Our salaries have been getting delayed for the over 10 months now and we cannot risk any more delay,” said professor Gangadhar Ashokh Jagdale, a faculty member of Smt Kashibai Navale College of Engineering, Vadgaon.

However, according to the management’s statement, “A majority of professors have accepted the circular and the lectures are being conducted as per schedule. The issue, hence should be resolved soon.”