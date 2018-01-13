‘Slice’ of the action: 60-year-old Pune man injured after kite manja cuts his throat and thumb

A 62-year-old retired teacher became the second victim of injury caused by ‘manja’, the string used in flying kites, after the thread slashed his throat and thumb of his left hand while he was waiting on his bike at a signal at Kalewadi on Thursday evening.

While trying to disentangle the thread from his neck, he suffered injuries to his neck and hand. A few passers-by rushed him to a private hospital where he underwent eight stitches; two stitches in his throat and six in his left hand. (HT PHOTO)

According to Kalewadi police station officials, Ranganath Balkrishna Bhujbal was waiting on two-wheeler Hero Pleasure at the traffic signal near D-Mart on Kalewadi-Chinchwad road when the stray thread got entangled around his neck. He was not wearing a helmet. While trying to disentangle the thread from his neck, he suffered injuries to his neck and hand.

A few passers-by rushed him to a private hospital where he required eight stiches, two stitches in his throat and six in his left hand.

Bhujbal said, “The stray ‘manja’ got entangled around my neck and I suffered a deep cut on my throat and injured my thumb while trying to push it out with my hand.”

After getting treated at the hospital, Bhujbal went to the Kalewadi police station and filed a complaint in a plain paper demanding a ban on the illegal nylon ‘manja’ sale in the city.

Manoj Oswal, animal welfare officer at Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) said, “National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a blanket ban on nylon and synthetic manja as it pose a threat to animals and humans. But many small vendors in Pune are selling it openly. It is difficult for the police to reach every shop and inspect. Hence, it is our responsibility to alert the authorities about such shops.

Oswal said that before every Makar Sankrant festival, they request the city police to help them in strict implantation of nylon manja ban.

“Last month, we had received 112 cases of bird injuries caused by these threads used for kite flying,” he said.

On January 10, two-year-old Hamza Khan suffered a stray ‘manja’ thread injury that left him with 25 stiches in his left eye. Khan was riding pillion with uncle when the accident happened at Kalewadi.

“Bhujbal wrote in the application that he is second victim to kite string accident in the area. Hence, the police should check the illegal sale in the neighbourhood,” a Kalewadi police said.

