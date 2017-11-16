11 degrees Celsius: Two days before Pune gets really cold

The winter chill in the city is likely to reduce as temperatures are expected to rise in the coming 24 hours.

On Wednesday, minimum temperature recorded in the city was 12.8 degrees Celsius. A statement released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, stated that in the coming 24 hours the minimum temperature in Pune is expected to go up to 14 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will continue to be 31 degrees Celsius.

Officials from IMD have said that after November 16, the city temperatures including the minimum and maximum temperatures are again expected to drop slightly.

"On November 17, the minimum temperature in the city is expected to drop to 12 degrees Celsius. This is expected to further drop to 11 degrees Celsius on November 18," officials said. The maximum temperatures during this time is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to IMD, from November 19 to November 21, the minimum temperature in the city will rise to 14 degrees Celsius after recording a slight drop between November 17 and November 18.

During the same period last year the minimum temperature in the city was 15.8 degrees Celsius, IMDofficials said.

IMD officials have said that from November 15 to November 18 weather across the state is likely to be dry, while on November 19, rainfall is expected at isolated places in south Konkan, south Goa, southern parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

No rainfall has been predicted for Pune during this time. On Wednesday, minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Nashik at 11.7 degrees Celsius.