SPPU senate elections: BJP-backed panel wins three mgmt seats... Ajit Pawar’s wife keeps NCP influence alive

The Vidyapeeth Pragati Panel, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won three seats out of five at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) senate elections for the management representative seats.

The Vidyapeeth Ekta Panel, led by the Nationalist Congress party (NCP), won the remaining two seats. The Vidyapeeth Vikas Panel, led by Jaykar Group, won nothing.

Sandeep Kadam, Somnath Patil and Shyamkant Deshmukh were the three from the Pragati Panel to win. On the other hand, Sunetra Pawar, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s wife, was elected unopposed, while Rajendra Vikhe-Patil also won, from the Ekta Panel.

As per the results for the management representative seats declared by the SPPU, Patil won 56 votes and won in the first round.

Eventually in the fourth round, the last three, Deshmukh with 52 votes, Kadam with 45 and Vikhe-Patil with 42 votes, won the seats.

The scrutiny and counting of the results began early, at 8 am on Monday. The results for the management representatives were announced by noon.

The results for the registered graduate seats, however will take time, as counting is underway. The declaration of those results is likely to be late at night, officials said.

This year, the management representative category has no candidate from the scheduled caste category.

Out of the 228 votes, 225 pools were made and out of those, 220 were considered to be valid votes after evaluation. This time, 19 candidates across panels are trying to win 10 seats in the registered graduates category.