Savitribai Phule Pune University to act on UGC anti-ragging recommendations

The Savitribai Phule Pune University is taking steps to follow new guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide counselling and help to the victims and perpetrators of ragging.

The UGC recently issued a set of recommendations to curb ragging on campuses after receiving recommendations from a four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court.

As per the letter issued to the vice-chancellors of major universities, the institutions are required to provide counselling sessions to not just victims of ragging, but also to the perpetrators; identify the root cause of such behaviour and find solutions to curb it. Further, hostels and other key areas are required to have CCTV cameras installed to implement a “proper surveillance mechanism including a check on hostels by the wardens.”

At the Savitribai Phule Pune University, the director of board of student welfare, Prabhakar Desai has plans to make optimal use of the expertise of university’s department of psychology to facilitate the recommendations. “We received the news of the recommendations today, and are waiting for the final circular to arrive soon. We will begin the needed work as soon as possible, as per the recommendations,” he stated. According to Desai, the university already has special mental health sessions for students, educating them about ragging. “Various student grievances cells, ragging cells are already existent in the university, but with the recommendations we wish to extend it to open an overall mental health cell for students. This overall mental health cell can deal with ragging issues faced by them and also provide counselling to those perpetrating the crime,” he added.

The UGC has also asked the principals of colleges to establish an inclusive atmosphere in the campuses through various sports and cultural activities. Also, they are required to deploy officials to have regular interaction with students.