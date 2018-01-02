SPPU to get international-level athletic track soon

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is about to have its own international level athletic track for players and students of the varsity. According to the university administration, this track is to have better facilities than the one set in the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi.

Once the project is complete, national and international athletes from different universities and colleges will be able to practice at the university itself, without going out, the SPPU officials said.

Earlier, players from the university, like Sanjivani Jadhav, Kisan Talvi and Jayakumar Gawde have won accolades and brought fame to the country at the World University Games. To facilitate growth to many more such budding athletes, the decision to create the track on the university’s playground was taken. Currently, the work to build the 'synthetic track' of 400 metres is underway, and will be open to other athletes as well. However, the football ground in the middle of this track will be retained.

As per the officials, the area will be able to accommodate over 1,000 visitors, and also have rooms for players and coaches.

The director of Sports and Physical Education Board, Deepak Mane said, "The university is striving to provide international standards for various sports. For instance, a badminton hall and a 10-metre air rifle shooting range, will also be available soon. Soon, for other sports as well we will be able to provide such international standards.As the construction is underway, discussions are on to make the facility available for not only our students, but also others players.”

“Considering the expanse of the plan of the project, we are also evaluating whether to host international level competitions in the future, once the track is complete. This is will decided with time,” added Mane.

A provision of Rs.15 crore has been allocated for make this track, which is likely to be available in the next academic year. Shashi Prabhu, a prominent Indian architect who worked for the Balewadi complex, is working for the university's sports complex.