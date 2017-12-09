State government mulls uniformity in Development Plans across cities

The Maharashtra government is planning to bring uniformity in all the Development Plans (DP) of different cities in the state.

Presently, each municipal corporation and council has different Development Plans and different rules which result in considerable confusion among citizens and developers.

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) chief executive officer Kiran Gitte confirmed this development while speaking to Hindustan Times.

“Each city has different rules and different Development Plans. The Urban Development Department is planning to bring good practices among all the Development Plans and will apply them to all the cities,” he said.

The PMRDA is also preparing the Development Plan for the PMRDA region and is considering inclusion of Pune Municipal Corporation’s development control rules in its plan, hinted Gitte.

The Development Plan is mainly prepared by each municipal corporation in view of differences in the development control rules. The state government is now seriously thinking of bringing uniformity in development control rules which will be applied to all the municipal corporations.

Pune presently has two different development plans and different rules. While the development plan for the 23 merged villages provides for Bio-Diversity Park (BDP) where no construction is allowed on the hills, the Development Plan for old city limit allows construction on hills. Uniformity in DC rules will eliminate these differences within and across cities.