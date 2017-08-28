State transport bus crashes into truck on Nashik highway: 9 dead, 12 injured

A state transport bus rammed into a truck along the Nashik highway early on Monday, leaving 9 dead and 12 injured.

The truck was carrying onions and was parked along the highway due to a punctured tyre when the bus that was travelling from Trimbakeshwar to Pune crashed into it, the police said. The incident happened in the jurisdiction of Narayangaon police.

The incident came to light after Santosh Jaisingh Guldagad, the driver of the bus, called the police. He had to crawl out of the bus that had toppled on its side, the Narayangaon police said. The bus driver and other injured people were rushed to a nearby private hospital while the deceased were taken to the government general hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

The bus driver could not see the truck due to heavy rainfall. Various parts of the district received heavy rain throughout Sunday. The number of people travelling in the bus is not yet confirmed.