Supplementary results for SSC 10th grade to be announced today by 1pm

The results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) re-examination which were conducted for students who had failed in the 10th grade examination will be declared online on August 29 at 1pm at http:www.maharesult.nic.in, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education notified.

Subject-wise marks of the students, will be shown on the website, which can be then printed by these students.

Students opting to apply for re-totalling or re-evaluation of their marks need to do so between August 30 and September 8 after they have payed the fee to their respective divisional board office.

A printout or photocopy of the mark sheet, needs to be attached by the students while applying.

Students who wish to get photocopies of their answer sheets should apply by paying the requisite fee in their respective divisional office between August 30 and September 18. For this as well, they are required to submit a printout or photocopy of the mark sheet.