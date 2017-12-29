Temporary disabled-friendly ramp installed at PMC main building

Almost a week after Hindustan Times reported the lack of basic accessible facilities in the city’s state buildings, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) shoot itself into action and build a disabled-friendly temporary ramp.

The PMC building, a week ago although had functioning lifts for visitors, its entrance however lacked any provision for a wheelchair bound individual or any other differently-abled individuals to enter without obstacles. Despite talks about barrier-free architecture across the city, the state building was lacking proper barrier-free infrastructure.

In order to remedy the situation, the PMC officials have initiated the construction of an accessible entrance to the building. The first glimpse of the initiative was seen in a wooden ramp installed almost two days ago.

“This wooden ramp is a temporary fix that was installed only a few days ago, for the differently-abled individuals to enter the building. This is a temporary arrangement till the construction at the back entrance is complete. We are creating solid permanent ramps and will designate the space as a special entryway for persons with disability. The construction work of the same is expected to be over in almost a month,” said PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare.

Prior to this, the building entrance had a flight of stairs and hand rails. Inside the building as well, provision of accessible toilets and workspaces is still absent.

According to sources at PMC, the work to build ramps on the building premises was expedited after a number of complaints and requests were made to the PMC commissioner Kunal Kumar. The municipal commissioner could not be reached for comments despite several attempts.

Hindustan Times on December 25 (On a ‘wing chair’ & blind prayer) had reported the poor accessibility facilities of buildings and public places and exposed the plight of people with disability.