The abode of a visionary and reformer couple in Pune

Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule are one of the visionary couples from an era that laid the foundation of present-day India. Their contribution began from home, when Savitribai went to school amid social backlash. The meek-looking structure of the house where it all began is now hidden in the middle of a maze of other houses.

The traditional structure has been named as a state-protected heritage site in 1972 under the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960. The historical revolution in education for women, which paved way for the co-ed system of education in the country, was born in this house. The historical place is maintained by the Archaeological Department of Maharashtra government.

The stone-structure was home to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule all their lives. The main entrance of the house is small in size compared to similar traditional structures.

Jyotiba Phule served as a member of the Pune Municipal Corporation between 1876 and 1882. He also wrote various books during the period of his public life. These books include 'Shetkaryache Asud', 'Sarvajanik Satyadharma', 'Gulamgiri' and Trutiyaratna'. The house is now home to a library which stores work on and by Jyotiba Phule.

His initiative for equality for the members of the shudra caste - who were considered to be untouchables - led to the formation of Satya Shodhak Samaj. Founded in September 1873, the Satya Shodhak Samaj was an organisation that set the wheel of work against practice of untouchability in motion. The two opened the well - which can be seen on the premise - in their region for the ones who could not use the water from the wells owned by upper caste as they were considered to be untouchables.

Savitribai was the first woman to seek education in India. She started an organisation that helped victims of sexual exploitation called ‘Balhatya Pratibandhak Griha’. She died while caring for victims of the plague in 1897. While Jyotiba Phule died on November 28, 1890, Savitribai Phule passed away on March 10, 1897.

The life of the two inspiring social figures was chronicled through a Marathi play written by GP Deshpande - Satyashodhak. It was later translated into Kannada.

Phule Wada

What: Home to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule

Where: Ganj Peth area, a few kilometers from Pune Railway Station.

When: No entry fee is charged to visitors here.